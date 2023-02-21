wrestling / News

Various News: Memorial Service for Jerry Jarrett, Joe Hendry Chats With Tom Hannifan

February 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The YouTube channel for My World With Jeff Jarrett is streaming the memorial service for the late promoter and wrestler, Jerry Jarrett. Jarrett passed away last week. He was 80 years old. Fans view the livestream for Jerry Jarrett’s Celebration of Life below:

– Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry spoke with Tom Hannifan on this week’s Outside The Ropes for Impact Wrestling:

