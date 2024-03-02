wrestling / News
Various News: Memphis Wrestling Episode 158, UWN Championship Wrestling TV Preview
– Here are the details and video for today’s edition of Memphis Wrestling:
OFFICIAL LINE-UP
WELCOME TO SUPERBOUT | We will hear from some of Memphis Wrestling’s biggest “fans” and supporters – David Marzuez, Al Kapone, Buff Bagwell & even Booker T himself! Welcome to SUPERBOUT III!
MEMPHIS WRESTLING WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
MACKENZIE MORGAN (c) vs CASSANDRA GOLDEN
Winner advances to the Cobra Cup Finals at SuperBout III. This is the biggest match of Ray Collins’ career!
PLAY BY THE RULES MATCH | IF SIMON IS DQ’ED, HE WILL NOT BE REINSTATED
MICHAEL vs SYCHO SIMON
Teddy Long & Memphis Wrestling Match Maker King Cobra made it official, Simon could be reinstated. But if he does “play by the rules” he’s gone forever.
GAUNTLET MATCH | BIG JOHN DALTON vs RIGHTEOUS PATH
If Big John Dalton can run the gauntlet and beat “all” of Reverend Ash Taylor’s “family”, BJD will finally get his hands on Reverend Ash Taylor 1 on 1.
MAIN EVENT | MEMPHIS WRESTLIN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
SIR MATTHEW & LORD GASTON vs RAY RAY SANDERS & ???
One can only imagine who Ray Ray Sanders’ tag team partner will be – will they recapture the Memphis Wrestling Tag Team Championships?
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV:
* Danny Limelight vs. Peter Avalon
* Savanna Stone vs. Zyra
* Flex McCallion vs. Guy Cool
* Wild West in tag team action
* Also set to appear: Slice Boogie, J-Rod, Evan Daniels, Mikey O’shea, Buck Skynyr, and Zicky Dice.
