– MegaCon Orlando has announced that IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone will be appearing alongside cast members of The Mandalorian for the convention later this month. Mone, who portrays Koska Reeves in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, will be appearing along with Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), and Emily Swallow (The Armorer). Tickets are now available for the event.

– GCW Has announced that GCW Champion Nick Gage will be in action at Scene of the Crime in Orlando, Florida on April 22. You can check out the announcement below: