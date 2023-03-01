wrestling / News

Various News: Mercedes Mone Appearing With The Mandalorian Costars at MegaCon Orlando, Nick Gage Set for GCW Scene of the Crime

March 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian Season 2, Mercedes Mone Image Credit: Disney+

– MegaCon Orlando has announced that IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone will be appearing alongside cast members of The Mandalorian for the convention later this month. Mone, who portrays Koska Reeves in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, will be appearing along with Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), and Emily Swallow (The Armorer). Tickets are now available for the event.

– GCW Has announced that GCW Champion Nick Gage will be in action at Scene of the Crime in Orlando, Florida on April 22. You can check out the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Mercedes Mone, Nick Gage, The Mandalorian, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading