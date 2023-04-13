wrestling / News
Various News: Mercedes Mone Says She’s The Next Rock, Latest NJPW Strong Episode, Note On What Will Open Impact Wrestling
– Mercedes Mone recently commented on her ‘Mayu sucks’ performance to build to her match with Mayu Iwatani and called herself ‘the next Rock’.
More like the female @TheRock
🥰🤩🎸#TheCEO https://t.co/kGsep6zMYr
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 13, 2023
– Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be opened by Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King. The winner will get the team advantage for Hardcore War at Rebellion on Sunday.
– Episode 108 of NJPW Strong is now available online.
