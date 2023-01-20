Various News: Mercedes Mone Trains With KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser, Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Braun Strowman Featured In Celtic Warrior Workout

– In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he and Fred Rosser recently trained with Mercedes Mone.

He wrote: “The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM. [if I could join tomorrow’s class?] I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We’re LOVE Prowrestling. Respect.”

– This weekend’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling includes:

* Sahara Spars vs. Reina Del Rey

* Holly Swag & Big Rig Betty & Jessie Jones vs. G.I. Jane & Ice Cold & The Disciplinarian.

* Jennifer Florez to appear.

– Braun Strowman is the latest wrestler to appear for Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts: