Various News: Mia Yim Responds To Fan Who Says She’s Only On RAW Because of Keith Lee, Tony Khan Comments On Miro’s Debut,
– After Mia Yim made her RAW debut as part of the group Retribution, a fan suggested that she was only on the brand because of her relationship with Keith Lee.
She replied: “Focus on surfing and less on rumors. I got to where I am because I busted my ass for over a decade.”
Focus on surfing and less on rumors. I got to where I am because I busted my ass for over a decade. https://t.co/GEcXodXYxu
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) September 23, 2020
– In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan hyped the AEW in-ring debut of Miro, which will happen on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Our Late Night Dynamite 1 hour special next on TNT will be great wrestling, + tomorrow’s Live show will be packed with great wrestling too, including The Best Man @ToBeMiro making his in-ring debut Live tomorrow on Dynamite! Check @AEWrestling for the full announcement tomorrow!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 23, 2020
