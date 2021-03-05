Various News: Miami Heat Use Shaq Table Bump To Celebrate Win, Goldberg Documentary Set For Sunday, Viewership For Goldberg on The Goldbergs

– The Miami Heat used a GIF of Cody Rhodes knocking Shaquille O’Neal through a table from this week’s AEW Dynamite to celebrate their win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They won the game 103-93 last night. Shaq is a former player for the Heat.

"As God is my witness, he is broken in half!" #WINNING pic.twitter.com/uKMZPUtxoZ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 5, 2021

– There will be a new documentary on the WWE Network this Sunday called ‘Goldberg at 54’, which will follow Goldberg as he headed into his match with Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble this year.

“This intimate look reveals the mental and physical challenges that Goldberg was forced to confront during his most recent comeback as he readied to challenge a world-beater 20 years his junior.”

– Speaking of Goldberg, he guest starred on The Goldbergs again this week. It had 3,503,000 overnight viewers.