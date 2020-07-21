wrestling / News
Various News: Mick Foley Asks President Trump to Speed Up COVID-19 Testing, Warhorse vs. Rickey Shane Page Set for Beyond Event, Janela Match Moved for GCW Homecoming
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted out a video yesterday directed at United States President, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Donald Trump commenting on a COVID-19 testing issue that’s taking place. Foley requested that President Trump ask his people to speed up the testing process for COVID-19. Foley noted that it took 11 days to get back his negative coronavirus test result, so the results are useless for him by the time he receives them.
Additionally, he wrote on Twitter, “Dear @realDonaldTrump Mr President, we have a testing problem. Can you please take 33 seconds out of your busy day to watch my video? Sincerely, Mick Foley.” You can view that video below.
Dear @realDonaldTrump
Mr President, we have a testing problem. Can you please take 33 seconds out of your busy day to watch my video?
Sincerely,
Mick Foley pic.twitter.com/Dp6l4bsENd
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 20, 2020
– Beyond Wrestling has announced that Warhorse will face Rickey Shane Page at the promotion’s event on July 26. You can view that announcement below.
BREAKING: @JPWARHORSE will defend the @indiewrestling Title against @GCWrestling_ Champion @RickeyShanePage this Sunday at #TwoWeeksNotice.
Limited tickets remain – https://t.co/sjqwpCC8cK
Can't make it to Atlantic City? Stream on https://t.co/FgyjtmN3NJ starting at 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/gh3LpbZPXz
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 21, 2020
– GCW has announced that the Joey Janela vs. Yoshihiko match has been moved to Day 1 of the Homecoming event. You can view that announcement from GCW below.
*Homecoming Pt 1 Update*
There's been a change…
Moved to Day 1:
JANELA
vs
YOSHIHIKO
+
GAGE/SHLAK
RSP/HOMICIDE
COLON/AJ
BLAKE/ZAYNE
EFFY/WEBB
DICKINSON/MANCE
ACH/TRE
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/WGT4zsilqT#GCWHomecoming Weekend
July 25/26 – 5PM
Atlantic City, NJ pic.twitter.com/MOBF0hmcnZ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 21, 2020
