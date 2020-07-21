Various News: Mick Foley Asks President Trump to Speed Up COVID-19 Testing, Warhorse vs. Rickey Shane Page Set for Beyond Event, Janela Match Moved for GCW Homecoming

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted out a video yesterday directed at United States President, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Donald Trump commenting on a COVID-19 testing issue that’s taking place. Foley requested that President Trump ask his people to speed up the testing process for COVID-19. Foley noted that it took 11 days to get back his negative coronavirus test result, so the results are useless for him by the time he receives them.

Additionally, he wrote on Twitter, “Dear @realDonaldTrump Mr President, we have a testing problem. Can you please take 33 seconds out of your busy day to watch my video? Sincerely, Mick Foley.” You can view that video below.

– Beyond Wrestling has announced that Warhorse will face Rickey Shane Page at the promotion’s event on July 26. You can view that announcement below.

– GCW has announced that the Joey Janela vs. Yoshihiko match has been moved to Day 1 of the Homecoming event. You can view that announcement from GCW below.