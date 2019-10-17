Various News: Mick Foley Donating to Help ODB, Impact Wrestling Documentary on Return of Ken Shamrock, Johnny Gargano vs. Shawn Michaels Match Simulation

– This week, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley promoted that 100% of the proceeds from his Nice Day tour will be donated to help ODB’s food truck business after her truck burned down last month. There is also way to donate to help ODB’s food truck business HERE. You can check out the video Mick Foley shared on his Twitter account below.

– Impact Wrestling released a full episode of “Diary” showcasing the return of UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock to Impact Wrestling. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a WWE 2K20 match simulation featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Shawn Michaels. That video is available below.