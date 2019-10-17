wrestling / News

Various News: Mick Foley Donating to Help ODB, Impact Wrestling Documentary on Return of Ken Shamrock, Johnny Gargano vs. Shawn Michaels Match Simulation

October 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mick Foley WWE Raw

– This week, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley promoted that 100% of the proceeds from his Nice Day tour will be donated to help ODB’s food truck business after her truck burned down last month. There is also way to donate to help ODB’s food truck business HERE. You can check out the video Mick Foley shared on his Twitter account below.

– Impact Wrestling released a full episode of “Diary” showcasing the return of UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock to Impact Wrestling. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a WWE 2K20 match simulation featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Shawn Michaels. That video is available below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Ken Shamrock, Mick Foley, WWE 2K20, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading