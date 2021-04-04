wrestling / News

Various News: Mick Foley Gets His First COVID Vaccine, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Top 5 Career-Threatening Impact Matches

April 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mick Foley Mick Foley's

– Mick Foley posted to Twitter that he got his first COVID-19 vaccine shot earlier today.

He wrote: “MY FIRST COVID SHOT! One down, one to go. It was easy and almost painless too! I got my appointment through @Walgreens.

– WWE has posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– Impact Wrestling has a new list looking at the top five career-threatening matches in company history.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Mick Foley, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading