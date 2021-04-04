wrestling / News
Various News: Mick Foley Gets His First COVID Vaccine, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Top 5 Career-Threatening Impact Matches
– Mick Foley posted to Twitter that he got his first COVID-19 vaccine shot earlier today.
He wrote: “MY FIRST COVID SHOT! One down, one to go. It was easy and almost painless too! I got my appointment through @Walgreens.”
MY FIRST COVID SHOT!
One down, one to go.
It was easy and almost painless too! I got my appointment through @Walgreens pic.twitter.com/b7lvdnUQ1t
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 3, 2021
– WWE has posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– Impact Wrestling has a new list looking at the top five career-threatening matches in company history.
As the legendary @Phenom_Jazz prepares to put her career on the line against @DeonnaPurrazzo at #HardcoreJustice, we look back at the Top 5 Career Threatening Matches EVER!
WATCH: https://t.co/UwGtgPq2Gi pic.twitter.com/TaSDl129EG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Teddy Long On Eric Bischoff Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame, What Makes Good Authority Figure In Wrestling
- Note On Terms WWE Banned Promotional Partners From Using On Social Media For Wrestlemania 36
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Still Likely For WWE, Note On How Long They’ve Been Interested
- WWE Reportedly Made Murphy Delete A Post Explaining End of Angle With Mysterios