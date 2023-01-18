wrestling / News
Various News: Mick Foley Reunites With Terry Funk, Mix 94.1 Looks at Texas Indie Wrestling, Top 10 NXT Moments
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reunited with his former tag team partner and mentor, Terry Funk, this week. Foley shared the following image and post on his Twitter:
“FOREVER THE FUNKER! Mick told his idol @TheDirtyFunker that whenever he’s within 400 miles of Amarillo he’d visit him. Mick had a great time visiting with Terry and his daughter Stacey along with Dick Murdoch’s son and daughter.”
– MIX 94.1 published an article on the Texas independent wrestling scene.
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week:
