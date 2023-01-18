wrestling / News

Various News: Mick Foley Reunites With Terry Funk, Mix 94.1 Looks at Texas Indie Wrestling, Top 10 NXT Moments

January 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Terry Funk World Championship Wrestling 6-24-1989 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reunited with his former tag team partner and mentor, Terry Funk, this week. Foley shared the following image and post on his Twitter:

“FOREVER THE FUNKER! Mick told his idol @TheDirtyFunker that whenever he’s within 400 miles of Amarillo he’d visit him. Mick had a great time visiting with Terry and his daughter Stacey along with Dick Murdoch’s son and daughter.”

MIX 94.1 published an article on the Texas independent wrestling scene.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mick Foley, Terry Funk, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading