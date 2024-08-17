– HighspotsAuctions.com has the following upcoming virtual signings scheduled for later this month:

* August 21 – Mickie James

* August 22 – Jerry Lawler

* August 29 – Lex Luger

– Former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be on today’s episode of Memphis Wrestling:

OFFICIAL LINE-UP

SINGLES MATCH | THE GUNSHOW vs CJ MONEY

You know The GunShow has his sites set on the NEW Memphis Heritage Champion! How focused will The GunShow be?

THE BIG MANE IS BIG MAD | Former Memphis Heritage Champion K-Toomer will be in the house. And you know it’s ON SITE.

TAG TEAM REMATCH | MAIN EVENT BRADLEY & BIG NASTY PHIL vs BIG JOHN DALTON & ALL THE WAY RAY COLLINS

These 2 teams mixed it up in Pontotoc, MS benefiting St. Jude last week! Now, it’s a rematch – demanded by Brad & Phil, of course.

PONTOTOC, MS HIGHLIGHTS | We will take a look back at Rumble on the Trail 2 benefiting St. Jude, including Tommy Dreamer vs Sycho Simon in a Pontotoc Street Fight, Triple Threat Showdown, Rumble on the Trail Match + MORE!

THE CHAMP IS HERE | 3x Memphis Wrestling Internet Champion Tim Bosby is scheduled for interview time + rumor has it he’s looking for top contenders for his Championship title.

JONATHAN GRESHAM IS HERE | And there’s a big announcement regarding Jonathan Gresham and the Press Release that went out on behalf of Memphis Wrestling earlier in the week. Dustin Starr looks forward to speaking with Jonathan about the details… but The Octopus must have his head on a swivel…

TAG TEAM MAIN EVENT | THE RIGHTEOUS PATH vs DERRICK KING & RAY RAY SANDERS

The Righteous Path, led by a kendo stick wielding Reverend Ash Taylor, have been on quite the tear as of late. And this week, they face the top tag team in the division!

CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION | Justin Case calls for a Championship Celebration for the NEW Memphis Heritage Champion – THE PROBLEM Aaron Roberts. While Aaron & Justin celebrate a Grand Slam Championship victory – the Big Mane & The GunShow will sure to be standing by…

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – We Are Memphis Wrestling!