Various News: Mike Bailey Replaces Jake Something for Hard to Kill Pre-Show Match, Debut Episode of NWA USA
– Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill has gone through a last-minute change for tonight’s pre-show match. Mike Bailey has now replaced Jake Something in the Fatal 4-Way match for the Countdown show. So, it will now be Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid. You can see the announcement below:
– The debut episode of NWA USA is now available. You can check out the full video and lineup:
* Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx
* Colby Corino vs. CW Anderson
* Also appearing are Nick Aldis, NWA National Champion Chris Adonis, and George South.
