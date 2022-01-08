wrestling / News

Various News: Mike Bailey Replaces Jake Something for Hard to Kill Pre-Show Match, Debut Episode of NWA USA

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Countdown

– Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill has gone through a last-minute change for tonight’s pre-show match. Mike Bailey has now replaced Jake Something in the Fatal 4-Way match for the Countdown show. So, it will now be Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid. You can see the announcement below:

– The debut episode of NWA USA is now available. You can check out the full video and lineup:

* Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx
* Colby Corino vs. CW Anderson
* Also appearing are Nick Aldis, NWA National Champion Chris Adonis, and George South.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Hard to Kill, Jake Something, Mike Bailey, NWA USA, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading