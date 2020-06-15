wrestling / News
Various News: Mike Chioda To Give First Interview After WWE Release, Dominik Dijakovic Posts Another Teaser Photo, Xavier Woods Celebrates UpUpDownDown 5th Anniversary
– Chris Jericho noted on Twitter that this week’s episodes of Talk is Jericho. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards will be the guest on Wednesday, while Friday’s episode will feature Mike Chioda giving his first interview after his WWE release back in April.
It’s #RefWeek on @TalkIsJericho!
Wed- @RefAubrey talks @AEWrestling!
Fri- @WWEMikeChioda talks 35 yrs with @WWE!@WestwoodOne
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 15, 2020
– Xavier Woods has posted a new video for UpUpDownDown in which he celebrates the fifth anniversary of the Youtube channel.
– Dominik Dijakovic has posted another teaser photo to Twitter, as he has been doing over recent weeks. This one is a photo of Paul Heyman, who was up until recently the Executive Director of RAW. Dijakovic has been rumored for the RAW roster for weeks now.
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) June 15, 2020
