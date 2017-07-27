wrestling / News
Various News: Mike Kanellis Knocks Impact Over Pay Issues, Lashley Warns Bruce Prichard
July 27, 2017 | Posted by
– A fan was making fun of Mike Kanellis on Twitter, noting that he’s a joke in WWE like he was in TNA. Kanellis took a shot at his former employer, noting that “except now I get paid”…
Y'all was a joke in @IMPACTWRESTLING an now ur a joke in the @WWE funny how things stay the same https://t.co/uGpU9bKieE
— Michael Saxe (@WRLDChamps) July 27, 2017
Except I get paid now 🙊💰💰💰💰 https://t.co/Z8x9MK46mB
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 27, 2017
– Here is a preview video for tonight’s Impact, featuring Bobby Lashley warning Bruce Prichard that he will l beat up everyone on the roster until he gets what he wants, which is a World Heavyweight Title shot.