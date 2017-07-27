 

wrestling / News

Various News: Mike Kanellis Knocks Impact Over Pay Issues, Lashley Warns Bruce Prichard

July 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– A fan was making fun of Mike Kanellis on Twitter, noting that he’s a joke in WWE like he was in TNA. Kanellis took a shot at his former employer, noting that “except now I get paid”…

– Here is a preview video for tonight’s Impact, featuring Bobby Lashley warning Bruce Prichard that he will l beat up everyone on the roster until he gets what he wants, which is a World Heavyweight Title shot.

article topics :

GFW, Impact, Mike Kanellis, WWE, Larry Csonka


Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading