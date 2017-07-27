– A fan was making fun of Mike Kanellis on Twitter, noting that he’s a joke in WWE like he was in TNA. Kanellis took a shot at his former employer, noting that “except now I get paid”…

Y'all was a joke in @IMPACTWRESTLING an now ur a joke in the @WWE funny how things stay the same https://t.co/uGpU9bKieE — Michael Saxe (@WRLDChamps) July 27, 2017

Except I get paid now 🙊💰💰💰💰 https://t.co/Z8x9MK46mB — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 27, 2017

– Here is a preview video for tonight’s Impact, featuring Bobby Lashley warning Bruce Prichard that he will l beat up everyone on the roster until he gets what he wants, which is a World Heavyweight Title shot.