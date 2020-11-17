wrestling / News

Various News: Minoru Suzuki vs. Hikaru Sato Set for HardHit Pro, The Rascalz on Tonight’s Last Hurrah, Epic Encounters 6 Set for December

November 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– HardHit Pro has announced that Minoru Suzuki will face Hikaru Sato for the promotion on December 27.

– Trey Miguel and Zach Wentz of The Rascals tweeted on the group’s “Last Hurrah” set for tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced at Sunday’s Epic Encounters 5 that Epic Encounters 6 will be held next month on December 6. You can view that announcement below:

