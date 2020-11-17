wrestling / News
Various News: Minoru Suzuki vs. Hikaru Sato Set for HardHit Pro, The Rascalz on Tonight’s Last Hurrah, Epic Encounters 6 Set for December
– HardHit Pro has announced that Minoru Suzuki will face Hikaru Sato for the promotion on December 27.
【ハードヒット】鈴木みのるvs佐藤光留がグラップリング師弟対決で激突＝12.27(イーファイト)#Yahooニュース #ハードヒット https://t.co/wBgk5ZVA5t
— ハードヒット (@hardhitpro) November 16, 2020
– Trey Miguel and Zach Wentz of The Rascals tweeted on the group’s “Last Hurrah” set for tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:
I’m not crying.. 🤥😢 https://t.co/g9Dm02mzN4
— PowerSlide Prince 👑 (@TheTreyMiguel) November 16, 2020
One last match in the Impact Zone tomorrow… Thank y’all so much for always supporting us. Make sure you watch tomorrow night on @IMPACTWRESTLING #GoodbyeRascalz pic.twitter.com/ofdwz8YHlU
— Zachary Wentz (@zachary_wentz) November 17, 2020
– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced at Sunday’s Epic Encounters 5 that Epic Encounters 6 will be held next month on December 6. You can view that announcement below:
Thanks to those that joined us tonight! The full show is now available on https://t.co/vhLx7kP8wf along with 1035+ hours of footage!
Our aim is to simply entertain during this time and we hope we were able to do that tonight.
We'll be back December 6th for Epic Encounters 6 pic.twitter.com/4ehhvg87OB
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) November 15, 2020
