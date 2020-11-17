Various News: Minoru Suzuki vs. Hikaru Sato Set for HardHit Pro, The Rascalz on Tonight’s Last Hurrah, Epic Encounters 6 Set for December

– HardHit Pro has announced that Minoru Suzuki will face Hikaru Sato for the promotion on December 27.

– Trey Miguel and Zach Wentz of The Rascals tweeted on the group’s “Last Hurrah” set for tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:

One last match in the Impact Zone tomorrow… Thank y’all so much for always supporting us. Make sure you watch tomorrow night on @IMPACTWRESTLING #GoodbyeRascalz pic.twitter.com/ofdwz8YHlU — Zachary Wentz (@zachary_wentz) November 17, 2020

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced at Sunday’s Epic Encounters 5 that Epic Encounters 6 will be held next month on December 6. You can view that announcement below: