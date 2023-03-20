wrestling / News

Various News: Note On Where Miro Has Been, Impact’s Backup Plans For Will Ospreay

March 20, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Rampage Miro Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

A recent Fightful Select report has provided a few industry details which you can find below:

– AEW’s Miro has spent over a month in Bulgaria, where his wife CJ Perry has also been for part of that time.

– Sources indicate that both NJPW and Impact Wrestling have contingency plans in place in case Will Ospreay is unavailable to work during the WrestleMania 39 weekend.

