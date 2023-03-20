wrestling / News
Various News: Note On Where Miro Has Been, Impact’s Backup Plans For Will Ospreay
March 20, 2023 | Posted by
A recent Fightful Select report has provided a few industry details which you can find below:
– AEW’s Miro has spent over a month in Bulgaria, where his wife CJ Perry has also been for part of that time.
– Sources indicate that both NJPW and Impact Wrestling have contingency plans in place in case Will Ospreay is unavailable to work during the WrestleMania 39 weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Promotions Reportedly Distanced Themselves From Davey Richards Before Domestic Violence Allegations
- Emma Vacationing in a Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- The Undertaker Says He Enjoyed Working With CM Punk And Is Proud of Their Match
- More on Harassment of Riho That Led To Her Leaving Twitter