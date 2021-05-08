wrestling / News

Various News: Miro Takes Shots At Darby Allin & Sting, Latest Outside the Ring with Nyla Rose, Danhausen Tours Highspots HQ

May 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Miro AEW

– Ahead of their TNT title match on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Miro took shots at Darby Allin on Twitter. He also managed to get in a shot at Sting as well.

He wrote: “Denial will get you hurt bad. Ask emo face-paint Daddy @Sting if you can win. If he wants to protect you he’ll tell you it’s over too.

– AEW has released the latest edition of Outside the Ring, featuring Lexy Nair interviewing Nyla Rose.

– Highspots has released a video of Danhausen touring their headquarters.

