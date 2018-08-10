Various News: Missy Hyatt Slams CM Punk Over Colt Cabana Lawsuit, Cody Teases All In Stage

– Missy Hyatt took to her Twitter account to take a shot at CM Punk over the lawsuit filed against him by Colt Cabana. Hyatt said it was “not cool” that Punk allegedly went back on his agreement to cover Cabana’s legal fees over the defamation lawsuit that they won against WWE doctor Chris Amann:

Sad when a person that once billed himself as the best in the world is far from the besty in the world and leaves a person a six figure bill for allowing them a forum to air their grievances. Not cool! — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) August 10, 2018

– Cody posted a picture to his Instagram account which appears to tease a possible design for the All In stage: