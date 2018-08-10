Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Missy Hyatt Slams CM Punk Over Colt Cabana Lawsuit, Cody Teases All In Stage

August 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MIssy Hyatt

– Missy Hyatt took to her Twitter account to take a shot at CM Punk over the lawsuit filed against him by Colt Cabana. Hyatt said it was “not cool” that Punk allegedly went back on his agreement to cover Cabana’s legal fees over the defamation lawsuit that they won against WWE doctor Chris Amann:

– Cody posted a picture to his Instagram account which appears to tease a possible design for the All In stage:

Bit of grub, bit of work

A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody) on

article topics :

All In, CM Punk, Cody, Colt Cabana, Missy Hyatt, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading