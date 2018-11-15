Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: MJF Brought Hand Sanitizer To Sign Autographs, Joey Ryan Comments On WWE Title Change

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maxwell MJF

– MJF signed autographs at a comic shop recently, and made sure he had hand sanitizer when he greeted his fans. He also took shots at Shane Strickland, who no-showed the event.

– Joey Ryan seemed to comment on the episode of Smackdown that featured AJ Styles getting pinned by Daniel Bryan after a low blow. Ryan had no sympathy for Styles, because he can’t be hurt that way.

article topics :

Joey Ryan, MJF, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading