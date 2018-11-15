wrestling / News
Various News: MJF Brought Hand Sanitizer To Sign Autographs, Joey Ryan Comments On WWE Title Change
– MJF signed autographs at a comic shop recently, and made sure he had hand sanitizer when he greeted his fans. He also took shots at Shane Strickland, who no-showed the event.
– Joey Ryan seemed to comment on the episode of Smackdown that featured AJ Styles getting pinned by Daniel Bryan after a low blow. Ryan had no sympathy for Styles, because he can’t be hurt that way.
I can’t sympathize with losing to a low blow. pic.twitter.com/NbCNsn7qxK
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) November 15, 2018