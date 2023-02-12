wrestling / News
Various News: MJF Isn’t A Fan Of Snitches, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Latest Asuka Vlog
February 11, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, MJF reacted to fans allegedly calling the police after his promo on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “If I get one more call from the Nassau police department I swear to god….Snitches. All of you. Snitches.”
– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:
– Asuka has posted her latest vlog online.