wrestling / News

Various News: MJF Isn’t A Fan Of Snitches, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Latest Asuka Vlog

February 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, MJF reacted to fans allegedly calling the police after his promo on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “If I get one more call from the Nassau police department I swear to god….Snitches. All of you. Snitches.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:

– Asuka has posted her latest vlog online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, MJF, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading