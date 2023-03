Various News: MJF Not Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, Details On Today’s NJPW on AXS TV

– PWInsider reports that AEW World Champion MJF was not backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite in Sacramento. According to several witnesses, MJF was in Las Vegas instead.

– Tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will feature IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi from Battle in the Valley.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite: