Various News: MJF on Local Rochester News Responding to His Comments, Withdraws From Signing in Danbury, Bully Ray Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw

– AEW star MJF commented on News 8 WROC in Rochester picking up his comments from after he landed in Rochester for tonight’s Dynamite. Earlier, MJF wrote, “Just landed. Holy mother of god, Rochester literally has nothing going for it.”

The fact this is news…..further proves my point. https://t.co/O58Hxyj7As — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 29, 2021

– Speaking of Maxell Jacob Friedman, Northeast Wrestling (NEW) announced today that MJF will not be making his signing for Saturday, October 2 for the promotion. The NEW announcement read, “Once his agent told him the appearance was in Danbury,CT he said he would not go to a dump of a city like Danbury. We apologize for the inconvenience. Meet &Greet Pre orders are being refunded.”

. @The_MJF will not be appearing for his signing at @newwrestling1 on Sat.

Once his agent told him the appearance was in Danbury,CT he said he would not go to a dump of a city like Danbury. We apologize for the inconvenience. Meet &Greet Pre orders are being refunded. — Northeast Wrestling (@newwrestling1) September 29, 2021

