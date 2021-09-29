wrestling / News

Various News: MJF on Local Rochester News Responding to His Comments, Withdraws From Signing in Danbury, Bully Ray Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW star MJF commented on News 8 WROC in Rochester picking up his comments from after he landed in Rochester for tonight’s Dynamite. Earlier, MJF wrote, “Just landed. Holy mother of god, Rochester literally has nothing going for it.”

– Speaking of Maxell Jacob Friedman, Northeast Wrestling (NEW) announced today that MJF will not be making his signing for Saturday, October 2 for the promotion. The NEW announcement read, “Once his agent told him the appearance was in Danbury,CT he said he would not go to a dump of a city like Danbury. We apologize for the inconvenience. Meet &Greet Pre orders are being refunded.”

– Bully Ray, aka WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, joined Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw this week:

