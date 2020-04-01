wrestling / News
Various News: MJF Posts Training Video, Ethan Page’s Body Guy Extravaganza Is Still Happening, WWE Stock Update
– MJF has posted a video online which features him training to do some ‘flippy’ stuff.
He wrote: “Throwback of me doing stuff that is dumb and doesn’t keep my body safe while ensuring a safe and effective victory to get the winners purse. Aka flippy dippy bull crap.”
Throwback of me doing stuff that is dumb and doesn’t keep my body safe while ensuring a safe and effective victory to get the winners purse.
Aka flippy dippy bull crap. pic.twitter.com/i59Al6ZFFv
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 31, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $33.25 per share today.
– Ethan Page announced on Twitter that his ‘Body Guy Extravaganza’ is still happening.
The biggest announcement in pro wrestling this week!
Please.
Watch this very important video.
Tag your fav dirt sheet/news site/writer/influencer.
We have a limited amount of time to make this as MASSIVE as possible!
YOUR TICKET:https://t.co/gLulgXxR4G#BodyGuyExtravaganza pic.twitter.com/4Pc27rcOBz
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) March 31, 2020
