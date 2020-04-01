Various News: MJF Posts Training Video, Ethan Page’s Body Guy Extravaganza Is Still Happening, WWE Stock Update

– MJF has posted a video online which features him training to do some ‘flippy’ stuff.

He wrote: “Throwback of me doing stuff that is dumb and doesn’t keep my body safe while ensuring a safe and effective victory to get the winners purse. Aka flippy dippy bull crap.”

– WWE stock opened at $33.25 per share today.

– Ethan Page announced on Twitter that his ‘Body Guy Extravaganza’ is still happening.