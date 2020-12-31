wrestling / News

Various News: MJF Reacts To Kendo Stick Shot From Brodie Lee Jr., NXT Pays Tribute To Brodie, AEW Dynamite Highlights

December 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MJF Brodie Lee Jr

– During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF heeled it up during his match with the Inner Circle against Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds. He got in the face of Brodie Lee Jr and eventually removed his Dark Order mask, only for the kid to wallop him with a kendo stick.

MJF reacted on Twitter: “Fuck that kid.

– Speaking of Dynamite, here are highlights from last night’s episode:

– NXT also paid tribute to Brodie Lee last night with a graphic before the show started.

