Various News: MJF Likes Maroon 5, ROH Sparring Partners Game Show

– Earlier this week, MJF gave an indication of his musical tastes, revealing how much he likes Maroon 5. You can view his tweet below.

Maroon 5 > everything. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 21, 2020

– ROH released a Sparring Partners game show videos where tag teams compete to see how well they know each other. That video is available below.