Various News: MJF Reveals Which PPV Made Him Want To Be A Wrestler, Cricket Wireless Offering Wreslemania Tickets, This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Schedule

Madison square garden. I was there live. I was 7. That was the night I decided I was going to become a world champion and a generational talent. https://t.co/Y4O3DQ6wkl — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 6, 2023

Correction. I was 6. Fuck I feel bad for all the grown men that watch me every week in there 30’s and 40’s that won’t amount to a fraction of the shit I have since birth. Sad. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 6, 2023

– Cricket Wireless is now offering tickets to Wrestlemania as part of a new sweepstakes.

🚨SWEEPSTAKES ALERT🚨

Enter to win a trip to #WrestleMania 39, on @Cricketnation! Grand prize includes tickets for two, airfare, 3-night hotel stay, smartphone with one year of Cricket service, and more: https://t.co/9DkbzsEqfj#CricketSponsored pic.twitter.com/PqEOtGW5pt — WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2023

– This is the schedule for new WWE Network on Peacock content this week:

Monday, Feb. 6

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Monday Night Raw (1/29/23) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring Bayley, Dakota Kai, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, and Big E) (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (2/8/23)

Thursday, Feb. 9

This Week in WWE

Friday, Feb. 10

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Best of WWE: Best of The Elimination Chamber – Volume 2 – 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 11

WWE Main Event (1/26/23)

The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

wXw We Love Wrestling #40

Sunday, Feb. 12

Friday Night SmackDown (1/13/23)