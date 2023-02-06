wrestling / News

Various News: MJF Reveals Which PPV Made Him Want To Be A Wrestler, Cricket Wireless Offering Wreslemania Tickets, This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Schedule

February 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, MJF revealed that WWE Survivor Series 2002 was the show that made him want to become a wrestler.

He wrote: “Madison square garden. I was there live. I was 7. That was the night I decided I was going to become a world champion and a generational talent. Correction. I was 6. Fuck I feel bad for all the grown men that watch me every week in there 30’s and 40’s that won’t amount to a fraction of the shit I have since birth. Sad.

– Cricket Wireless is now offering tickets to Wrestlemania as part of a new sweepstakes.

– This is the schedule for new WWE Network on Peacock content this week:

Monday, Feb. 6
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Feb. 8
Monday Night Raw (1/29/23) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring Bayley, Dakota Kai, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, and Big E) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (2/8/23)

Thursday, Feb. 9
This Week in WWE

Friday, Feb. 10
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Best of WWE: Best of The Elimination Chamber – Volume 2 – 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 11
WWE Main Event (1/26/23)
The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
wXw We Love Wrestling #40

Sunday, Feb. 12
Friday Night SmackDown (1/13/23)

