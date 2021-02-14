wrestling / News
Various News: MJF Says His Phone Is Destroyed, Anniversary of The Rock’s First WWE IC Title Win, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
– MJF noted on Twitter that his cell phone is completely destroyed after Sammy Guevara threw it against a wall on last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “Well I was just told there is zero chance of fixing my old phone. I have lost many contacts all because a certain someone thought I was recording them. The sad fact is I have no way of proving I didn’t. However because of his actions there’s no way to prove I did either.”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 13, 2021
– Today is the 24th anniversary of the Rock’s first Intercontinental title win in 1997.
FINALLY … @TheRock earned his first-ever championship in @WWE 2️⃣4️⃣ years ago today! #ICChampion
👀 https://t.co/eQd6z7bygi pic.twitter.com/WZUYmySYoP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 13, 2021
– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments of last night’s episode of Smackdown.
