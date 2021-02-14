Various News: MJF Says His Phone Is Destroyed, Anniversary of The Rock’s First WWE IC Title Win, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– MJF noted on Twitter that his cell phone is completely destroyed after Sammy Guevara threw it against a wall on last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “Well I was just told there is zero chance of fixing my old phone. I have lost many contacts all because a certain someone thought I was recording them. The sad fact is I have no way of proving I didn’t. However because of his actions there’s no way to prove I did either.”

– Today is the 24th anniversary of the Rock’s first Intercontinental title win in 1997.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments of last night’s episode of Smackdown.