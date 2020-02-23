wrestling / News
Various News: MJF Shows Off His Action Figure, NJPW Dojo Wrestlers Set For ROH Past vs. Present, Katsuyori Shibata Set For Meet and Greet
February 22, 2020
– MJF was at the Toy Fair in New York where AEW showed off their upcoming action figures. MJF got one as well, which he showed off.
.@The_MJF hands on for the first time with his #AEW action figure. @WickedCoolToys @ToyFairNY pic.twitter.com/I7CjCAMMvk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 22, 2020
– NJPW LA Dojo wrestlers Clark Connors and Ren Narita are set for matches taped for ROH TV before the live stream of ROH Past vs. Present in Las Vegas on March 14.
– Katsuyori Shibata is set for a meet and greet at ROH Past vs. Present as well.
