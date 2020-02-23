Various News: MJF Shows Off His Action Figure, NJPW Dojo Wrestlers Set For ROH Past vs. Present, Katsuyori Shibata Set For Meet and Greet

– MJF was at the Toy Fair in New York where AEW showed off their upcoming action figures. MJF got one as well, which he showed off.

– NJPW LA Dojo wrestlers Clark Connors and Ren Narita are set for matches taped for ROH TV before the live stream of ROH Past vs. Present in Las Vegas on March 14.

– Katsuyori Shibata is set for a meet and greet at ROH Past vs. Present as well.