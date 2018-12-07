Various News: MJF Stripped Of MLW Middleweight Title, Rick Rude’s Birthday Today, Becky Lynch Joins Celtic Warrior Workout

– After he suffered a fractured elbow several weeks ago, PWInsider reports that MLW has stripped MJF of the middleweight title. His challengers for MLW’s live event on December 14 in Miami, Dezmond Xavier, Kotto Brazil, Andrew Everett and Jason Cade, will fight in a ladder match for the title. Here’s the other matches announced for the event, part of which will air live on BeIn Sports:

*No DQ: MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Konnan.

*Rush vs. Rich Swann.

*Singapore Cane Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

*Ace Romero vs. Barrington Hughes.

MLW is selling holiday combo tickets to the December 13 and 14 events here. The event on the 13th includes:

*Pentagon Jr. vs. Teddy Hart.

*Falls Count Anywhere in Miami: LA Park vs. PCO.

*No Holds Barred Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch.

*Rush vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland.

*Dragón Lee vs. Rich Swann.

– Rick Rude would have been sixty years old today.

– Becky Lynch is the latest guest on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series: