Various News: MJF Teases Taking AEW Title From Jon Moxley Before Homecoming, Sammy Guevara Looks Back at Anniversary of the Inner Circle, Chelsea Green Texts Matt Cardona About Farting on the Airplane

October 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All Out Jon Moxley MJF

– AEW World Title No. 1 contender MJF teased taking the belt away from Jon Moxley before the champion’s upcoming homecoming for AEW Dynamite in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio on October 18. MJF wrote that Moxley “Might not be champ by then.” You can check out his tweet below:

– Sammy Guevara looked back at the formation of the Inner Circle on the first episode of AEW Dynamite on October 2, 2019. You can check out his tweet below:

– Matt Cardona shared a text from his wife Chelsea Green about Cardona apparently farting on their flight:

