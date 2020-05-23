Various News: MLW Anthology – Mance Warner Is Now Online, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, NJPW Celebrates Pac-Man’s 40th Anniversary

May 23, 2020 | Posted by

– Major League Wrestling has posted the latest edition of MLW Anthology, focusing on Mance Warner, online. It features matches:

* Loser Leaves MLW: Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan

* No Ropes Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)

There is also a tribute to Shad Gaspard in the beginning.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

– NJPW has posted a new tweet celebrating the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man.