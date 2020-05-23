wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Anthology – Mance Warner Is Now Online, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, NJPW Celebrates Pac-Man’s 40th Anniversary
May 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Major League Wrestling has posted the latest edition of MLW Anthology, focusing on Mance Warner, online. It features matches:
* Loser Leaves MLW: Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan
* No Ropes Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)
There is also a tribute to Shad Gaspard in the beginning.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.
– NJPW has posted a new tweet celebrating the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man.
Yesterday, NJPW wrestlers celebrated PAC-MAN's 40th Anniversary in appropriate form!
Happy birthday PAC-MAN!https://t.co/dpR4RyuztM#pacman40th #njpw pic.twitter.com/I5pfnbsLu7
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 23, 2020
