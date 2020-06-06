Various News: MLW Anthology Livestream, First Match Set for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 3, ROH Weekend TV Lineup Features Brody King

– The livestream player is now available for today’s episode of MLW Anthology, which will showcase Satoshi Kojima. The episode will be available for free at 6:00 pm EST. You can watch it for free in the player below. Today’s MLW Anthology show will feature Kojima’s matchups with Jerry Lynn and Johnny Smith.

– ICW New York has announced Casanova vs. Matthew Justice for the upcoming No Holds Barred Vol. 3 event. The card is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the announcement”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 FIRST TIME EVER

CASANOVA VALENTINE with RILEY MADISON vs MATTHEW JUSTICE -Sat July 4th-

Atlantic City NJ 🇺🇸⛓ No Holds Barred Vol 3! “Deathmatch Drive In” 🚗 TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT! Streaming options coming soon from @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/c28ZFAMOLx — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) June 6, 2020

– ROH TV returns this weekend from Sinclair Broadcast Group and will showcase Brody King. Here’s the lineup for this weekend:

* Brody King showing what he’s been doing during the quarantine.

* Las Vegas Street Fight: Brody King and PCO vs. ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe – ROH 17th Anniversary Show

* Brody King vs. Jeff Cobb – King’s ROH singles debut

* Villain Enterprises vs. MexiSquad