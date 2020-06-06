wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Anthology Livestream, First Match Set for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 3, ROH Weekend TV Lineup Features Brody King
– The livestream player is now available for today’s episode of MLW Anthology, which will showcase Satoshi Kojima. The episode will be available for free at 6:00 pm EST. You can watch it for free in the player below. Today’s MLW Anthology show will feature Kojima’s matchups with Jerry Lynn and Johnny Smith.
– ICW New York has announced Casanova vs. Matthew Justice for the upcoming No Holds Barred Vol. 3 event. The card is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the announcement”
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT
FIRST TIME EVER
CASANOVA VALENTINE with RILEY MADISON vs MATTHEW JUSTICE
Sat July 4th
Atlantic City NJ
No Holds Barred Vol 3! "Deathmatch Drive In"
TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT!
Streaming options coming soon from @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/c28ZFAMOLx
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) June 6, 2020
– ROH TV returns this weekend from Sinclair Broadcast Group and will showcase Brody King. Here’s the lineup for this weekend:
* Brody King showing what he’s been doing during the quarantine.
* Las Vegas Street Fight: Brody King and PCO vs. ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe – ROH 17th Anniversary Show
* Brody King vs. Jeff Cobb – King’s ROH singles debut
* Villain Enterprises vs. MexiSquad
