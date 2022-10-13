wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Bringing Back Open Draft, New Storyline With Cesar Duran, Rip Rogers on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
October 13, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that MLW will bring back the Open Draft before the end of 2022.
Additionally, MLW has been teasing a new storyline involving Cesar Duran after recently meeting proprietor Lucha Azteca for a Sunday power Lunch. Duran also posted the following tweet:
Many, many storied families of wrestling have made their mark in @MLW. I think it is time another legendary family enter MLW. Guess away. I doubt you'll get it! #FIGHTLAND
— Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) October 13, 2022
– Rip Rogers is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
More Trending Stories
- Trent Beretta Says He Never Worked Directly With Vince McMahon In WWE, Understands His Firing
- Jim Ross On The Acclaimed’s Rise In AEW, Triple H’s Performance As Head Of WWE Creative
- Gangrel On How Backstage Issues Were Handled In Attitude Era, Training Paige VanZant
- Matt Cardona Comments on Rumors He’s Possibly Heading Back to WWE