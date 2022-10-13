wrestling / News

Various News: MLW Bringing Back Open Draft, New Storyline With Cesar Duran, Rip Rogers on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw

October 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Azteca series Image Credit: MLW

PWInsider reports that MLW will bring back the Open Draft before the end of 2022.

Additionally, MLW has been teasing a new storyline involving Cesar Duran after recently meeting proprietor Lucha Azteca for a Sunday power Lunch. Duran also posted the following tweet:

– Rip Rogers is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

