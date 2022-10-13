– PWInsider reports that MLW will bring back the Open Draft before the end of 2022.

Additionally, MLW has been teasing a new storyline involving Cesar Duran after recently meeting proprietor Lucha Azteca for a Sunday power Lunch. Duran also posted the following tweet:

Many, many storied families of wrestling have made their mark in @MLW. I think it is time another legendary family enter MLW. Guess away. I doubt you'll get it! #FIGHTLAND — Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) October 13, 2022

– Rip Rogers is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw: