Various News: MLW CEO Court Bauer Teases Update on MLW on VICE TV, AEW Dark Elevation Highlights, Allie Releases New Backstage Vlog

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Following the release of the new MLW Fusion Alpha miniseries, MLW CEO Court Bauer teased an update on the upcoming MLW and VICE TV project. He tweeted yesterday, “Those asking about @ViceTV x @MLW … that’s coming soon too.”

– Here are some highlights for yesterday’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

– Allie released a new AEW backstage vlog:

