Various News: MLW CEO Court Bauer Teases Update on MLW on VICE TV, AEW Dark Elevation Highlights, Allie Releases New Backstage Vlog
– Following the release of the new MLW Fusion Alpha miniseries, MLW CEO Court Bauer teased an update on the upcoming MLW and VICE TV project. He tweeted yesterday, “Those asking about @ViceTV x @MLW … that’s coming soon too.”
Those asking about @ViceTV x @MLW… that’s coming soon too. 😉
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) September 7, 2021
– Here are some highlights for yesterday’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
.@PlatinumMax helps @Bowens_Official beat @griffgarrison1 on #AEWDarkElevation. Watch NOW: https://t.co/CGS8ANqxjU pic.twitter.com/Wd9s4ajOhk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
The divide between #DarkOrder members continues to grow. @Alan_V_Angels challenges @EvilUno to a match and Uno reluctantly accepts.
Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW: https://t.co/CGS8ANqxjU pic.twitter.com/H8IcQrOp6c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
– Allie released a new AEW backstage vlog:
