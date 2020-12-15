Various News: MLW Control Center Showcases Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed, ROH Week By Week Previews Final Battle

– MLW released a new Kings of Colosseum Control Center highlighting Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed for the World Middleweight Championship on January 6. You can see the preview clip below:

– ROH released the latest episode of Week By Week with Quinn McKay. This week's episode features an in-depth look at Final Battle 2020. Final Battle 2020 is slated for December 18 on PPV and HonorClub.