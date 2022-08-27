Various News: MLW Fury Road Live House Show Set for Tonight, Leyla Hirsch PPV Special

– MLW is holding its first live house show tonight, MLW Fury Road, at 3500 Memphis Avenue in El Paso, Texas. The show is scheduled to feature World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Steam, Mads Krugger, and Microman.

– Stonecutter Media announced a Leyla Hirsch: Legit pay-per-view special that’s available on pay-per-view and VOD (via PWInsider):