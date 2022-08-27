wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Fury Road Live House Show Set for Tonight, Leyla Hirsch PPV Special
– MLW is holding its first live house show tonight, MLW Fury Road, at 3500 Memphis Avenue in El Paso, Texas. The show is scheduled to feature World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Steam, Mads Krugger, and Microman.
– Stonecutter Media announced a Leyla Hirsch: Legit pay-per-view special that’s available on pay-per-view and VOD (via PWInsider):
LEYLA HIRSCH: LEGIT! IN AUGUST ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
She’s a women’s world champion. She’s one of the youngest and toughest pro wrestlers around. You’ve seen her in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see this champion in the early fights that rocketed her into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to LEYLA HIRSCH: LEGIT, be sure to check out NICK GAGE: DEATH IN THE RING, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.