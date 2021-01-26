wrestling / News

Various News: MLW Fusion Cold Open Showcases Holliday vs. Vega, New ROH Week By Week, Joe Hendry Looks at ROH Factions

January 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Fusion

– MLW released the cold open video for this week’s episode of Fusion, showcasing the Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday Strap Match. You can check out that video below.

– This week’s episode of ROH Week By Week is now available:

– Joe Hendry did a new Technique Tuesdays video today for ROH showcasing the dominant factions of ROH:

