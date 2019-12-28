wrestling / News

Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion, Impact Wrestling Best of 2019 Preview

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW: Fusion TV MLW’s MLW: FUSION LIVE

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:

* The top 10 craziest things of 2019 in MLW.
* LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

As noted, Impact Wrestling is airing tonight on AXS TV and next Saturday, Jan. 4 for some Best of 2019 retrospectives. Here’s a preview for tonight’s show:

* Part One of a look back at the year in IMPACT Wrestling with special clips, interviews and match highlights from 2019.
* Impact Wrestling Year-End Awards announced, based on annual fan votes.

Also, a new video preview is out for tonight’s Impact from AXS TV.

