Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion, Impact Wrestling Best of 2019 Preview
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:
* The top 10 craziest things of 2019 in MLW.
* LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
– As noted, Impact Wrestling is airing tonight on AXS TV and next Saturday, Jan. 4 for some Best of 2019 retrospectives. Here’s a preview for tonight’s show:
* Part One of a look back at the year in IMPACT Wrestling with special clips, interviews and match highlights from 2019.
* Impact Wrestling Year-End Awards announced, based on annual fan votes.
Also, a new video preview is out for tonight’s Impact from AXS TV.
