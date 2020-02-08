wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Fusion Lineup, CZW 21st Anniversary on FITE TV, Matthew Justice vs. Joshua Bishop Barbed Wire Match Set for April
– MLW Fusion returns tonight on BeIN Sports. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s broadcast:
* MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Brian Pillman Jr
* Caribbean Champion Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday
* Zenshi vs. Dominic Garrini
– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) is back tonight for its 21st Anniversary show. The event will be held in Voorhees, New Jersey at The Colossal Academy. The event will stream live on FITE TV. Here’s the current lineup:
* No Ropes Barbed Wire Match: Casanova Valentine vs. MASADA
* Necro Butcher will be inducted into the CZW Hall of Fame
* CZW Wired Championship AR Fox vs. KC Navarro
* CZW Tag Team Championship: The Rep vs. The Skulk
* John Silver vs. Brandon Kirk
* Gabriel Skye vs. Leon Ruff
– AIEW has announced Matthew Justice vs. Joshua Bishop in a No Rope Barbed Wire Match that will take place on April 2. You can check out the announcement below.
4/2 in Tampa,FL at @collective2020
Tickets:https://t.co/gG41iLMR84 pic.twitter.com/BOKBAxiO5I
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) February 8, 2020
