Various News: MLW: Fusion Preview, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact, War Games 360 Videos

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, which will air tonight on MLW’s YouTube channel due to a being preempted this week on BeIN Sports…

* Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan in a Chicago Street Fight

* Swoggle & Joey Ryan vs. The Dirty Blondes

* Ricky Martinez vs. Dr. Rex Bacchus

* The issues between Konnan and Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado take a shocking turn

– WWE shared the following two interactive videos online of both The Undisputed Era and their opponents in The War Raiders, Ricochet & Pete Dunne ahead of War Games…





– Here are the highlights from last night’s Impact Wrestling…

























