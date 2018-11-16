wrestling / News
Various News: MLW: Fusion Preview, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact, War Games 360 Videos
– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, which will air tonight on MLW’s YouTube channel due to a being preempted this week on BeIN Sports…
* Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan in a Chicago Street Fight
* Swoggle & Joey Ryan vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Ricky Martinez vs. Dr. Rex Bacchus
* The issues between Konnan and Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado take a shocking turn
– WWE shared the following two interactive videos online of both The Undisputed Era and their opponents in The War Raiders, Ricochet & Pete Dunne ahead of War Games…
– Here are the highlights from last night’s Impact Wrestling…