Various News: MLW Postpones Return To Dallas, Lineup For This Week’s MLW Underground, Final Three Names Set For Turbo Graps 16

– MLW has announced that they are postponing their return to Dallas from October 3 of this year to September 11, 2021.

As Major League Wrestling takes its final steps towards a restart in promoting fights, the league remains steadfast in making health and safety the number one priority.

Under the advisement of medical experts, including the league’s COVID-19 compliance officer, MLW has determined a fan attended event in early October would be ill-advised.

MLW has moved its October 3 Dallas/Fort Worth event at NYTEX Sports Centre to Saturday September 11, 2021.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored for the new date.

While fan attended events in October will not happen, league officials can confirm the restart is on track for 2020. News on tapings is “imminent,” per one league official.

MLW expects to reveal its plans to restart promoting fights shortly.

– This week’s MLW Underground will feature:

* Paul London vs. Jerry Lynn

* Simon Diamond and CW Anderson vs. Steve Williams and PJ Friedman

– Kylie Rae, Dan the Dad and Levi Everett are the final three wrestlers set for Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 16 tournament. The field also includes Brian Myers, AJ Gray, ACH, Ethan Page, JD Drake, Alex Zayne, Erick Stevens, Isaias Velazquez, Effy, A Very Good Professional Wrestler, Blake Christian, ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor and Chris Bey.