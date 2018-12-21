Various News: MLW Releases New Promotional Videos, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Capitol Wrestling Preview

– MLW has released several new promotional videos, including the first episode of H2tv and videos about the MLW ring and the return of Tony Schiavonie.

– Mauro Ranallo turns 49 years old today, while Oney Lorcan is 33, Otis Dozovic is 27 and Primo Colon is 36. Birthdays for WWE alumni include The Patriot Del Wilkes (57) and The Gymini (The Shane Twins, 51). Today would have been the 70th birthday of “Outlaw” Ron Bass.

– Capitol Wrestling has released a preview for Monday’s episode, which streams on FITE.