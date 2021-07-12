wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Sells Out Return To Dallas, Top 10 WWE Money in the Bank Wins, Ian Riccaboni Comments On Return of Fans To ROH
– PWInsider reports that tickets for the upcoming Dallas return of Major League Wrestling (MLW) on September 11 have sold out. It’s unknown at this time if more seats will be opened up.
– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten Money in the Bank ladder match wins:
– Ian Riccaboni took to Twitter to comment on the return of fans to Ring of Honor with last night’s Best in the World PPV:
I teared up when I sat down after my entrance. I was at an 11 all night. So many lost so much during the pandemic. I’m so thankful those that made it through were able to join us and enjoy @ringofhonor #ROHBITW. If you liked what you saw, give our TV a try. Happy Wrestling!”
I teared up when I sat down after my entrance.
I was at an 11 all night.
So many lost so much during the pandemic. I'm so thankful those that made it through were able to join us and enjoy @ringofhonor #ROHBITW.
If you liked what you saw, give our TV a try. Happy Wrestling!
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) July 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Wishing He’d Had Long Feud With The Undertaker In WWE, His Favorite Tag Team Partner In His Career
- Kevin Nash On His Pick For One Of nWo’s Most Important Moments, His Favorite Memories With The Faction
- Naomi Deletes Twitter After Fans Blame Her For Jimmy Uso’s DUI, Fellow WWE Stars React
- Rumor Killer On Opponent of Deonna Purrazzo At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary