Various News: MLW Still Looking For TV and Streaming Deals, Lineup For MLW Underground, More Names Added To GCW Slab City

September 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that MLW isn’t finished looking for possible TV or streaming deals, after previously announcing deals with Fubo TV and DAZN. MLW is being represented by ICM Partners for other media deals, and other TV show ideas after MLW Fusion. It will still remain on Saturdays on BeIN Sport as well.

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s MLW Underground:

*Homicide vs. Christopher Daniels.

*Hot Commodity vs. Nosawa & Masada.

– GCW has announced that 44OH, Elayna Black and Shlak have all been added to Slab City:

