wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Still Looking For TV and Streaming Deals, Lineup For MLW Underground, More Names Added To GCW Slab City
– PWInsider reports that MLW isn’t finished looking for possible TV or streaming deals, after previously announcing deals with Fubo TV and DAZN. MLW is being represented by ICM Partners for other media deals, and other TV show ideas after MLW Fusion. It will still remain on Saturdays on BeIN Sport as well.
– Here’s the lineup for this week’s MLW Underground:
*Homicide vs. Christopher Daniels.
*Hot Commodity vs. Nosawa & Masada.
– GCW has announced that 44OH, Elayna Black and Shlak have all been added to Slab City:
*SLAB CITY UPDATE*
Just Added
44OH is coming to SLAB CITY!
Plus
– SLITHER Debuts
– Matthew Justice
– IronBeast
– JJ Escobar
Get Tix:https://t.co/i6Gaxd2Uwx
GCW at SLAB CITY
Sat 10/17 – 4pm/8pm
The VIPer Lounge
543 Beal Rd – Niland CA
More 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FVuRI8o6ou
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 13, 2020
*SLAB CITY UPDATE*
Just Added
ELAYNA BLACK is coming to SLAB CITY!
Plus
– SLITHER Debuts
– 44OH
– Matthew Justice
– IronBeast
– JJ Escobar
Get Tix:https://t.co/i6Gaxd2Uwx
GCW at SLAB CITY
Sat 10/17 – 4pm/8pm
The VIPer Lounge
543 Beal Rd – Niland CA
More 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7NWr40vNZ5
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 14, 2020
*SLAB CITY UPDATE*
Just Added
SHLAK is coming to SLAB CITY!
Plus
– SLITHER Debuts
– 44OH
– Matthew Justice
– IronBeast
– JJ Escobar
– Elayna Black
Get Tix:https://t.co/i6Gaxd2Uwx
GCW at SLAB CITY
Sat 10/17 – 4pm/8pm
The VIPer Lounge
543 Beal Rd – Niland CA
More 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bEjjWog6iX
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee Discusses His Debut as The Dark Order’s Exalted One Following His WWE Exit
- Vince McMahon Praises Dominik Mysterio In Latest Day Of: ‘You Should Be Very Proud of Yourself’
- Chris Jericho Is Happy That Miro’s In AEW, Talks Miro’s Promo Addressing WWE Run
- Bruce Prichard On Hulk Hogan Pushing For Honky Tonk Man To Win Intercontinental Title, Hogan’s Love Of The Gimmick, Honky Losing To The Ultimate Warrior