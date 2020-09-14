Various News: MLW Still Looking For TV and Streaming Deals, Lineup For MLW Underground, More Names Added To GCW Slab City

– PWInsider reports that MLW isn’t finished looking for possible TV or streaming deals, after previously announcing deals with Fubo TV and DAZN. MLW is being represented by ICM Partners for other media deals, and other TV show ideas after MLW Fusion. It will still remain on Saturdays on BeIN Sport as well.

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s MLW Underground:

*Homicide vs. Christopher Daniels.

*Hot Commodity vs. Nosawa & Masada.

– GCW has announced that 44OH, Elayna Black and Shlak have all been added to Slab City:

*SLAB CITY UPDATE* Just Added 44OH is coming to SLAB CITY! Plus

– SLITHER Debuts

– Matthew Justice

– IronBeast

– JJ Escobar Get Tix:https://t.co/i6Gaxd2Uwx GCW at SLAB CITY

Sat 10/17 – 4pm/8pm

The VIPer Lounge

543 Beal Rd – Niland CA More 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FVuRI8o6ou — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 13, 2020

