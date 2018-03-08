Various News: MLW Tapes TV Tonight, Latest NWA Ten Pounds of Gold Video

– Major League Wrestling’s show on Thursday night ended up being a TV taping. PWINsider reports that the show, which took place in Orlando, was a taping for episodes of television with a deal done for a MLW TV show. Details on where the show will air have yet to be confirmed.

The series will be a weekly sixty minute show and will be hosted by Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini. This is the first time Schiavone has appeared on TV for a wrestling show since the WCW days. Former WCW and ROH director Dan Bynum worked the taping along with former ECW producer and cameraman Charlie Bruzzese. Bruce Prichard has been hired as a senior producer and agent with Low Ki, MVP and Jimmy Havoc working the taping as agents as well.

– Here is the latest episode of NWA’s Ten Pounds of Gold series, which looks at the history between NWA Champion Nick Aldis and his latest challenger, Crimson: