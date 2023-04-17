Various News: MLW Teases Return of Fusion, Former WWE Announcer Does Voice Work, STARDOM Hypes Mercedes Mone vs. Mayu Iwatani

– As reported, MLW Fusion will be returning soon and will feature the 2023 Super Series. MLW has posted a new teaser video for the upcoming new season.

– Former WWE announcer Jonny Loquasto has a new job, voicing Shazam for DC Kids’ new motion comics.

It’s surreal and exciting to say that I’m the voice of Shazam! in two new @DCComicsKids Motion Comics titled “Monster Society of Gotham!” Both are available now and hopefully I make @ZacharyLevi proud ⚡️

Part 1: https://t.co/YhixiCyX4t

Part 2: https://t.co/sLZOMGwjDr pic.twitter.com/KgJ2JwtZlj — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) April 17, 2023

– STARDOM has posted a new video to hype the match between Mercedes Mone and Mayu Iwatani at All Star Grand Queendom on Sunday.