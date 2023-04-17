wrestling / News

Various News: MLW Teases Return of Fusion, Former WWE Announcer Does Voice Work, STARDOM Hypes Mercedes Mone vs. Mayu Iwatani

April 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW: Fusion Logo Image Credit: MLW

As reported, MLW Fusion will be returning soon and will feature the 2023 Super Series. MLW has posted a new teaser video for the upcoming new season.

– Former WWE announcer Jonny Loquasto has a new job, voicing Shazam for DC Kids’ new motion comics.

– STARDOM has posted a new video to hype the match between Mercedes Mone and Mayu Iwatani at All Star Grand Queendom on Sunday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jonny Loquasto, MLW: Fusion, STARDOM, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading