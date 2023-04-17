wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Teases Return of Fusion, Former WWE Announcer Does Voice Work, STARDOM Hypes Mercedes Mone vs. Mayu Iwatani
– As reported, MLW Fusion will be returning soon and will feature the 2023 Super Series. MLW has posted a new teaser video for the upcoming new season.
– Former WWE announcer Jonny Loquasto has a new job, voicing Shazam for DC Kids’ new motion comics.
It’s surreal and exciting to say that I’m the voice of Shazam! in two new @DCComicsKids Motion Comics titled “Monster Society of Gotham!” Both are available now and hopefully I make @ZacharyLevi proud ⚡️
Part 1: https://t.co/YhixiCyX4t
Part 2: https://t.co/sLZOMGwjDr pic.twitter.com/KgJ2JwtZlj
— Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) April 17, 2023
– STARDOM has posted a new video to hype the match between Mercedes Mone and Mayu Iwatani at All Star Grand Queendom on Sunday.
The IWGP Women's Title is on the line this Sunday as the CEO Mercedes Moné defends against the Stardom Icon Mayu Iwatani! It's All Star Grand Queendom, live on PPV! pic.twitter.com/epgIZP8qMV
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 17, 2023