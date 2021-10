Various News: MLW War Chamber Control Center Preview, Highspots Auctions Virtual Signings Set for November

– MLW has released a War Chamber Control Center preview, which you can see below. MLW War Chamber is set for Saturday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennylsvania.

– HighspotsAuctions.com has announced the following virtual signings for November. As noted, the website has a virtual signing set with PCO for tomorrow night (Oct. 31).

* November 4 – Bobby Fish

* November 9 – Jay White

* November 11 – Will Ospreay

* November 18 – Scorpio Sky

* November 16 – Mick Foley

* November 27 – The IInspiration

* Novebmer 27 – FTR

* November 30 – Dr. Britt Baker