Various News: Mojo Rawley Receives a $1 Check, Eric Ryan Set for GCW Tournament of Survival, Big Show Competes Against Gabriel Iglesias
– Mojo Rawley tweeted this week that he received a check for just $1. He wrote, “Just received a check for $1. Do I even bother cashing it?!?” You can view that tweet below.
Just received a check for $1. Do I even bother cashing it?!?
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 12, 2020
– GCW has announced Eric Ryan as the fifth entrant for the Tournament of Survival 5. The event is slated for Saturday, August 22 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the announcement.
*TOS5 UPDATE*
Just Added
Entrant #5
ERIC RYAN
The Field:
1. Colon
2. RSP
3. Atticus
4. Mercer
5. Ryan
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/IDTbFbBFIy
GCW presents ToS5
Sat 8/22 – 4pm
Atlantic City, NJ
More⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mjS8DvJSVe
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 13, 2020
– Gabriel Iglesias and Big Show competed in a “test of strength” on The Bump this week to promote their Netflix sitcom crossover. You can check out that video below.
