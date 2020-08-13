wrestling / News

Various News: Mojo Rawley Receives a $1 Check, Eric Ryan Set for GCW Tournament of Survival, Big Show Competes Against Gabriel Iglesias

August 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mojo Rawley WWE

– Mojo Rawley tweeted this week that he received a check for just $1. He wrote, “Just received a check for $1. Do I even bother cashing it?!?” You can view that tweet below.

– GCW has announced Eric Ryan as the fifth entrant for the Tournament of Survival 5. The event is slated for Saturday, August 22 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the announcement.

– Gabriel Iglesias and Big Show competed in a “test of strength” on The Bump this week to promote their Netflix sitcom crossover. You can check out that video below.

