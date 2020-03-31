wrestling / News
Various News: Montez Ford Reacts To Missed Dive, Colt Cabana Answers More Questions, WWE Stock Update
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Montez Ford reacting to missing a dive on last night’s episode of RAW and landing back first on the entrance ramp. He joked he had a conversation with his mom, then posted a clip of Mike Tyson being interviewed, in which he says: “I broke my back. My back is broken.”
How the phone conversation went between my mom & I tonight… pic.twitter.com/C725SKqUwk
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 31, 2020
– Colt Cabana has posted a new video in which he answers more ‘Would you Rather’ questions from fans.
– WWE stock opened today at $33.40 per share.
